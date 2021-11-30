Capital city announces new indoor athletic event coming soon

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Visit Topeka has announced a track-and-field event coming in February to Washburn University’s indoor athletics facility.

The event is being organized by two huge names in the track-and-field industry, Cliff Wiley and Kenneth Ferguson. Their goal in creating this event is to draw youth from all around the country.

“In the future, people are going to say ‘I was there, I ran there,” Cliff Wiley, a two-time Olympic qualifier, said. “And from a track-fanatic standpoint, I don’t think you people know what you’re getting into. This is going to be one of the track centers of the United States.”

The event is being deemed the Topeka Super Indoor Invitational and will be taking place on Feb. 19. Washburn’s indoor track facility will be opening its doors, and they are expecting the event to bring more than 300 youth to Topeka to compete.