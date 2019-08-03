Championship week in full swing at 85th NBC World Series

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Championship week for the 85th NBC World Series is in full swing.

The Great Bend Bat Cats and Gameday, Colorado Saints would square off in the first game of the day.

Great Bend would put up three runs in the first inning on their way to an 11-1 win by run rule.

The next game saw the Derby Twins and Lonestar Baseball Club square off. The Twins would score first, but it would be Lonestar who would come out on top, 3-1.

There was a pitching duel between the Santa Barbara Foresters and Haysville Aviators. The Foresters would score the only run of the game in the top of the fifth, as they move on with the 1-0 win.

Games will resume on Saturday, beginning at 1 p.m.