WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A hockey game taking place this weekend will benefit 3-year-old Eileen Vazquez, who was diagnosed with leukemia this past July.

It is all part of the 4th annual Gold as Ice benefit. The game will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 5 p.m. at Intrust Bank Arnea.

Right after, the Wichita Thunder take on the Tulsa Oilers at 7:05 p.m. Tickets start at just $18 and will get you in for both games. The Thunder will donate proceeds of ticket sales from the Gold as Ice game to Eileen and her family.

There are two ways to get tickets:

First is to use the link: www.selectaseat.com/gold

Second is to call in to the office at 316-264-4625 or buy tickets online using the code: GOLD1.

An auction of game-worn jerseys will also be held. The money will also get donated to Eileen and her family.

Pucks and Pups will also take place that night.