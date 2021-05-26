Cheney softball heads to State as No. 1 overall seed in 3A

CHENEY, Kan. (KSNW) – At 22-1, the Cheney softball team will compete in the Class 3A State Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed starting on Thursday in Manhattan.

Cheney had won 13 straight games and has outscored their opponents 33-3 in the postseason.

“They’ve earned that, and they deserve that. But we also know a number one seed doesn’t mean an automatic win,” said head coach Matthew Johnson.

“We were the number one seed two years ago and the eight seed beat us and went on to win the whole thing. We’re not taking anything lightly, we’re going to take it one game at a time and that first game is the most important for us right now.”

Cheney is scheduled to play St. George-Rock Creek on Thursday at 5 p.m. on Field A in Manhattan.

