Cheney’s football team is ready to take off-season lessons to the gridiron

CHENEY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Cheney Cardinals finished the 2020-2021 football season 9-1, falling short in the second rounds of playoffs.

“They had a good summer,” said head coach Shelby Wehrman. “That’s usually a sign of the success for the upcoming season. We have a good senior class that’s ready to go and is hungry.”

Senior wide receiver and defensive back Luke Grace believes his class learned a lot from the leadership of last year’s team.

“This group, everyone is a hard worker and everyone wants to be a leader,” said the senior.

Cheney’s offense was explosive last year, putting 31 points minimum per game. They look to bring that same energy to the field this year with many of their skilled players returning.

“The energy is as high as it’s been since I’ve gotten here. The guys are really excited and put in the time this summer, it’s been some of the best practices this past week,” said the head coach.

The Cardinals will open their upcoming season against Kingman.

“They are a really good team, they work hard over there,” said Wehrman. “We just want to make sure we don’t miss any assignments such as blocking.”

Kick-off between Cheney and Kingman is at 7 p.m. at Kingman