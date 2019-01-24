Chiefs QB Mahomes to attend NFL Pro Bowl Copyright by KSNW - All rights reserved

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) - It turns out that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will play in one more game this season.

It’s just not the game Chiefs fans might have wanted him to play.

Mahomes announced Tuesday he’ll attend Sunday’s NFL Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida.

A handful of Chiefs were selected for the Pro Bowl, including wide receiver Tyreek Hill, tight end Travis Kelce, offensive lineman Eric Fisher, linebacker Dee Ford and fullback Anthony Sherman.

Hill, Fisher, Ford and Sherman will join Mahomes in Orlando. Kelce said he will not attend the game.