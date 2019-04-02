Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes makes appearance on 'Tonight Show', launches charity Video

NEW YORK (KSNW) - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has officially made it to the big time with a late-night appearance on the "Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon."

Mahomes shared some laughs with Jimmy as he talked about the excitement for his alma mater, Texas Tech, making it to the Final Four.

Mahomes also used his appearance to launch his charity, "15 and the Mahomies".

It's meant to help those less fortunate get the resources they need both in sports and in the classroom.

