Clint Kinnamon selected as Wichita High School East Head Boys Basketball and Head Boys Golf Coach

WICHITA, Kan. (Press Release) — Clint Kinnamon has been selected as Head Boys Basketball and Head Boys Golf Coach at Wichita High School East for the 2020‐2021 school year. Mr. Kinnamon will also be joining the East High faculty as a physical education teacher.

Coach Kinnamon comes to Wichita High School East from St. John‐Hudson High School where he has coached for the past 19 years. He brings 29 years of coaching experience at the high school and collegiate level to our athletic program. Kinnamon has 4 state basketball championships to his name and 15 appearances in the state tournament, including 7 of the last 8. He has an 82.86 winning percentage in the state basketball tournament with a 23‐6 record. Kinnamon also has two state golf championships during his coaching tenure.

Coach Kinnamon has coached many players who went on to play professionally, including former K‐State and current NBA player Dean Wade, and former Missouri State and WNBA star Jackie Stiles.

The St. John Kinnamon‐coached teams hold the Kansas High School record for most consecutive wins. He brings with him a 71% winning percentage over the course of 28 years and has taken 3 different schools to the state tournament. The long‐tenured coach holds many honors including being named Western Kansas Basketball Coach of the Year 8 times. He is a 4 time Kansas Basketball Coaches Association Coach of the Year.

Wichita High School East is excited to add Coach Kinnamon to the Blue Ace Family. He brings a competitive mindset and nearly three decades of experience to the rich traditions of Wichita’s Original High School, the Home of Champions.