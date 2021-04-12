Coach Eck stepping down from Hutch CC Blue Dragons

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Steve Eck, the head coach of Hutchinson Community College men’s basketball, has announced he will step down at the end of the season.

Eck is the all-time winningest coach of the Blue Dragon men’s team.

“I am very humbled to have been the head coach at Hutchinson Community College for the last 12 years,” Eck said in a news release. “The administration and all of Blue Dragon Nation has been very supportive.”

His current and final team at Hutchinson earned the program’s 37th Jayhawk Conference championship and its 22nd all-time appearance in the NJCAA Tournament.

The Blue Dragons learned on Sunday that they received an at-large bid to the 2021 NJCAA Tournament. The 2021 Blue Dragons take an 18-6 record into the NJCAA Tournament and was tapped as the No. 16 overall seed.

They will compete at the Hutchinson Sports Arena.

Eck grew up in Haven and said being the head coach at Hutchinson CC was a dream come true.

He was hired as Blue Dragon men’s basketball head coach on March 18, 2009. Eck snapped a 16-year drought of no playing in the NJCAA Tournament in 2013 when Hutchinson won its first Region VI Tournament championship since 1997.

Eck’s notable achievements over 12 season with the Blue Dragons:

(Source: Hutchinson Community College)

Eck’s teams won Jayhawk Conference/Jayhawk West titles in 2016, 2017 and 2021

Eck is the only coach in NJCAA history to take four schools to No. 1 in the NJCAA national rankings

The Blue Dragons made 8 of 9 Region VI championship game appearances, including seven straight from 2013 to 2019

2 NJCAA National Players of the Year – Kadeem Allen in 2014 and Shakur Juiston in 2017

6 KJCCC Most Valuable Players (Allen, 2013 and 2014; Bashir Ahmed in 2016, Juiston in 2017, J.J. Rhymes in 2018 and James Rojas in 2019 – Note the 2021 all-KJCCC teams haven’t been released yet)

9 NJCAA All-Americans, including six first-team selections

31 All-KJCCC performers, including 16 first-team selections

2 KJCCC Coach of the Year awards (2016-2017)

A 25-21 record at Hutchinson against nationally ranked opponents

A 22-6 record at Hutchinson in overtime games

1 drafted NBA player – Kadeem Allen to Boston in 2016

At all levels of coaching, Eck’s overall record over 42 seasons is 977-162.