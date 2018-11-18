Colbert's Double-Double Pushes Shockers to 4-0 Video

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) - Trajata Colbert produced her first career double-double to help Wichita State blow by Houston Baptist, 68-50, Saturday afternoon in Charles Koch Arena.



Colbert paced the Shockers with 12 points and 13 rebounds - seven offensive - in only 13 minutes off the bench. Seraphine Bastin added 11 points, while Sabrina Lozada-Cabbage recorded eight points and eight rebounds.

Wichita State (4-0) dominated the battle on boards, outrebounding the Huskies, 56-33. The 56 rebounds mark a season high. The Shockers finished the game shooting 38 percent after hitting nearly 50 percent through three quarters. Houston Baptist converted on only 28 percent of its attempts.



Wichita State started the first quarter off hot with a 7-0 run led by Bastin and Carla Bremaud. Baskets by Lozada-Cabbage, Jaida Hampton and Asia Henderson pushed the Shocker lead to 14-11 at the end of one.



Maya Brewer continued the Shocker hot streak scoring the team's first five of eight points in the second quarter extending the lead to 22-16. The Shocker defense held the Huskies scoreless for nearly 5:30, until the Huskies answered with a three at the 3:38 mark to come back within six. Colbert's back-to-back layups and free throw helped the Shockers finish the second quarter on an 11-0 run, ending the first half with a 33-16 lead.



The Shockers would extend their margin to 24 on a Lozada-Cabbage layup and free throw as the Shockers led 45-21 midway through the third quarter. Houston Baptist would respond with back-to-back three pointers before a Colbert jumper put an end to the third quarter with the Shockers lead, 53-34.



Colbert carried the Shocker momentum into the fourth quarter adding to her career high with a pair of lay-ups and free throw. Henderson finished off the Huskies with a jumper and free throw giving the Shockers a 68-50 win.

Up Next:



Wichita State finally plays its first road game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, when the Shockers travel to Sioux Falls, S.D., to face the Coyotes of South Dakota at the Sanford Pentagon.