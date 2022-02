WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Both women’s and men’s basketball teams at Fort Hays State picked up road wins in Wichita Thursday night with victories over Newman University inside Fugate Gymnasium.

The Lady Tigers are No. 1 in their regional rankings and came to play in a 79-30 win over the Jets. To view a box score, click here.

The men’s game was a closer contest. The Jets had a double digit first half lead, but the Tigers clawed back just enough for a 63-60 win.

To view a box score, click here.