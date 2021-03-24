Collegiate debut: Andale native qualifies for NJCAA Outdoor Championships

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – When Patrisha Doll’s senior track and field season was canceled at Andale High School last year, she looked to the future.

“I got offers after my junior season, so I was kind of still in recruitment process,” said Doll. “I contacted coach [Robert] Spies, and told him I was still interested the offer.”

Congratulations to Senior Patrisha Doll for signing to throw at Hutch CC! @trisha_doll pic.twitter.com/UDltCgl8yh — Andale Track and Field (@AndaleTandF) March 25, 2020

Doll would end up at Hutchinson Community College. Although she only had three years of high school experience, she was confident in the work she put in during quarantine.

“My family has a farm, so I was pretty busy,” said Doll. “It’s kind of just the person that I am — I grew up hard-working, so it kind of came naturally to me that I just kind of kept going.”

After roughly a year without competition, her debut for the Blue Dragons was a memorable one. The Andale native earned a national qualifying berth with a personal record of 129 feet 3 inches, which won the Beaver Classic title.

Congratulations to Blue Dragon freshman Patrisha Doll, this week's @KJCCC Field Athlete of the Week pic.twitter.com/yOLetxsc6m — Blue Dragon Sports (@bluedragonsport) March 24, 2021

“I really didn’t know the national mark until I threw,” said Doll. “My coach was like, ‘Oh yeah, you just qualified for nationals,’ that kind of awe-struck me a little bit, because I never thought I would get it this soon.”

The NJCAA Outdoor Championships aren’t until May, but in the meantime, Doll looks forward to reaching new goals.

“I’m trying to get my throw to an almost-perfect thing, because each throw is never going to be perfect, but just continuing to improve my marks and my form is what I strive for,” said Doll.