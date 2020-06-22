Community basketball game unites hundreds in northeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – When some Wichita protests turned violent in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, community members wanted to find a way to bring people together.

What better way than a basketball game?

As the sports world remains on pause amid the coronavirus pandemic, organizers of ‘Buckets Ova Bullets’ gathered Wichita-area natives for an alumni basketball game to spark positive change and togetherness during a tense time in our nation’s history.

“We really wanted to emphasize — cut out the violence, cut out the negativity,” said one event organizer, A.J. Bohannon. “Now is a time for us to come together as people, as a community, as a city, as a state.”

Children were granted free admission into the game, a gesture that organizers hoped would inspire Wichita’s youth.

“We wanted them to see an important thing going on in this community,” said Bohannon. “It’s buckets over bullets — have fun, play the game, come enjoy the game. Sit next to your brother or sister. He is not your enemy.”

The game featured Wichita State Shockers basketball alumni, Wichita Wizards, former Wichita-area high school standouts and coaches.