Competitive Drive: Autum Reagan stars as ParaVolley athlete

WELLINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) - The sport of volleyball fuels the competitive spirit of 17-year old Autum Reagan.

"I like the adrenaline I guess, the anticipation of everything," said Reagan.

It is a sport she's been playing competitively since she was in eighth grade all the while with just one leg.

"When I was five years old, I got ran over by a lawn mower," said Reagan. "After I lost my leg, it was just, this was here, it was not that far of a month span, I just skipped to it, like nothing ever happened really.

She's gone from sitting volleyball to diving on the gym floor or in the sand as a Beach ParaVolley athlete.

"It's pretty competitive, the difficulty is kind of crazy, because you are in the heat," said Reagan.

Through it all, she has gotten to travel the world.

Two years ago, she competed in the Parapan American Games, where she took home a silver medal.

Earlier this month, Reagan was part of a three person team that took home the silver medal in the World ParaVolley Games in China.

"It was different, food is definitely different, experience was really good, I loved the sand and the beach," said Reagan.

Now, the rising senior at Wellington High School has her sights set on a bigger goal, competing in the Paralympic Games.

"I mean, it's there, like, it's there and in reach of," said Reagan. "I like to do it and I like to have fun, so, it makes me want to do it more.

Reagan hopes to earn a shot at competing in the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France.