WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As the boys swim and dive season comes down to the state meet, Wichita East senior Drayden Bell is trying to cap off his state title-winning prep career with two more individual titles.

Bell started swimming as a child, which lead to him trying it out in high school.

“He was just so smooth in the water, swam with this grace that you don’t normally see with kids that are as tall as he is,” Joe Hutchinson, head swimming coach at East High, said.

Bell started to progress in the pool as he got older. His coach switched him from backstroke to sprint events. He won a state championship in the 50 freestyle as a freshman and has won that event every year since.

“If you told me freshman year that I would have accomplished what I have done today, I probably would’ve said you are crazy,” said Bell.

Bell has three titles in the 50 freestyle, and two in the 100 freestyle. He will compete in both events this weekend at the state meet in Topeka.

“Really he’s just gotten faster I mean his times are getting better, his work ethic has always been great but I can tell he’s driven even more now than he was before,” said Hutchinson.

After high school, Bell is committed to the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

“As long as you put in the work they can take you anywhere and that one sentence is probably what made me say alright this is the place,” said Bell about his decision to go to Alabama.

For more information on the KSHSAA state swim and dive meet, click here.