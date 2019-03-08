Competitive Drive: Former Sedgwick Co. Commissioner doubles as wrestling Hall of Famer

It was back in 2002, the Dave Unruh was first elected as a Sedgwick County Commissioner for District 1.

Unruh would serve that district for four terms before deciding not to seek re-election.

To know where Unruh got his competitive drive to serve the county for the better part of two decades, you have to go back to the 1950’s.

“I wrestled alot in high school and college,” said Unruh.

Unruh starred on the mat from 1957 to 1960 for Wichita East High School.

“I placed third in the state a couple of years, I was a city league champ a couple of times, a district and regional champion,” said Unruh.

That would land Unruh a wrestling scholarship to Kansas State.

“I was high point man on the team for two years, and I was team captain,” said Unruh.

Even when his days as a wrestler were done, he’d help coach his two sons and many more kids over the years.

“That evolved into what eventually became the Wichita Wrestling Club, and we were at that time, the leader, probably not only in the state, but probably leader in the nation as far as kid wrestling,” said Unruh.

His contribution to the sport wouldn’t go unnoticed.

In 2017, his name would be etched in the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.

“I was awarded the lifetime of achievement in wrestling at the National Wrestling Hall of Fame,” said Unruh.

From Wrestling, to public service and now retirement, Unruh spoke about how he’ll channel his competitive drive now.

“That competitive drive, I hope, yields to wisdom and maturity,” said Unruh.