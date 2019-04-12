Competitive Drive: Garfield Wilson grabs the bull by its horns

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Imagine hopping on a 2,000 pound bull and hanging on for dear life for a living.

With his boots, spurs and rope, Garfield Wilson is a real life cowboy.

“First thing I knew how to do was ride a horse, before I even knew how to ride a bike,” said Wilson.

However, it wasn’t until he was 20 years old, that he rode his first bull.

“One day somebody dared me that I couldn’t ride a bull, I rode him until he stopped bucking, so I’ve been a bull rider ever since,” said Wilson.

From that point forward, Wilson was hooked on the sport.

He entered his first rodeo, just a week later.

“It’s a different adrenaline rush, it’s a challenge like wrestling, I wrestled all my life, so it is a bigger opponent, two thousand pounds, so you want to conquer the beast I guess,” said Wilson.

After winning his first rodeo in 2008, Wilson has been making a living as a professional bull rider.

He has competed in 13 PBR events and several rodeos that have taken him both near and far.

“I’ve been to the country of Mexico, Texas, Virginia, Tennessee, Iowa, Colorado, Oklahoma, Missouri, it took me places I thought I could never go,” said Wilson.

So, when it comes to bull riding, Wilson says there are several factors that play in a role in what drives him to hop on that bull and compete.

“I like the challenge, but the best bull rider in the world gets a million dollars, and I think I can take care of my family if I’m the best bull rider in the world, and win a world championship, help feed a lot of people and take care of my community as well,” said Wilson.

Wilson is an alternate for the PBR event that is scheduled for this Saturday, April 13 at Intrust Bank Arena.