Competitive Drive: Hesston’s Ryan Schadler training for next level

Ryan Schadler doesn’t like to lose.

The Hesston native enjoyed success in football, basketball and track in high school, winning several state championships and enjoying the support of his family and his hometown.

Schadler credits the athlete he is today to his versatility from being a three-sport athlete.

“Basketball is a lot more side to side agility, stop, start stuff and jumping. Football is a lot of the same thing then track you’re working on speed and jumping and you’re doing so much for your body athletically,” Schadler said.

Schadler earned numerous honors including Barry Sanders male athlete of the year, second all-time yards in a game for the state of Kansas, and was ranked fourth in the nation in yards per carry, to name a few. On the court, Schadler was on the undefeated Hesston team that won 3A basketball in 2014. On the track, he was a state champion in the 400-meter dash and long jump.

Out of high school, Schadler accepted a scholarship to Wichita State for track. His time there though, was short-lived.

“I ended up missing football so much and couldn’t take it any longer,” Schadler said.

Schadler went through the process of being released by the NCAA and went back to the recruitment drawing board.

“I went to my high school football coach’s (Clint Rider) house and was like, ‘Hey can we sit down and talk, and I said I want to play football again.’ He was pretty stoked,” Schadler said.

Schadler ultimately decided his talents could best be used at the University of Kansas. When he got to Lawrence, things “just clicked.”

Schadler was top 10 in the country for kickoff return yardage earning all-Big 12 honors as a kickoff returner his freshman year.

Accustomed to winning a lot of games, Schadler says he was molded as an athlete and as a human by his time at KU.

His support system: second to none. Family, including parents Melvin and Donna Schadler, sister, Emily and wife, Madison were able to follow Schadler’s career on the road and at home. He routinely had to get tickets for 20-30 people when the Jayhawks played at KU’s Memorial Stadium.

“It was definitely encouraging to see them and have that support, and I definitely wouldn’t have been able to go to college without that support,” Schadler said.

At 21, Schadler married fellow track athlete, Madison (Caffrey) Schadler. Madison ran track and cross country at Sterling College and was a student of Schadler’s aunt and uncle growing up. Friends joke the pair was set up at a track meet.

That support would come key for another challenge.

Schadler was born with a malrotation birth defect, and had felt stomach pain routinely since his childhood. Doctors all over the country, including Mayo Clinic, did not have answers. Being an athlete, Schadler was extra in tune with his body and knew something was not right.

His sophomore year at KU, Schadler had a surgical procedure to put his intestines back in their rightful place. The recovery involved sitting out the entire season, the season after being the all-Big 12 kickoff returner.

“It was pretty hard on me, emotionally, mentally, physically. It was a tough time for me because I couldn’t help my team on the field,” Schadler said.

The time on the sidelines though, fueled Schadler’s passion for the game and his return junior year.

“I definitely try to not take another day or practice for granted,” Schadler said.

Nowadays, Schadler is feeling better than ever.

Just in December, Schadler punched his ticket to the Tropical Bowl All-Star Game. There he earned honors as the special teams MVP and turned heads from NFL scouts.

You can find Schadler training at Salina’s Sharp Performance gym, under the watchful eye of fellow Jayhawk, Jake Sharp, ahead of his pro day in Lawrence on March 27.

“Obviously catching as many balls as we can a day and getting as many routes as we can in a week trying to just get ready for that big day and for whatever comes after that,” Schadler said.

And whatever that is, Schadler is comfortable with. With a strong Christian faith and family support, Schadler says he knows he’ll end up where he can help a team the most, whether that’s the NFL or CFL.

“We don’t care where we go, we are excited to see where God places us and where I can make an impact on a team,” Schadler said.

Schadler takes that message of perserverance, patience and trust with him now when he speaks to schools, Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) groups and sports teams. He also gives back by offering speed camps for kids and being active in he and Madison’s church in Lawrence.

“I wouldn’t be able to get through the challenges and adversity that I went through without my faith in Christ,” Schadler said.

Schadler’s pro day in Lawrence is set for March 27.