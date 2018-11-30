Competitive Drive: Hunter Igo shines as two-sport star at Derby

Derby senior Hunter Igo has that competitive drive.

It’s that a long line of athletes in his family that drove him to sports at a young age.

“My uncles, my dad, they were very competitive, they’ve had some success here as well,” said Igo.

Which is why he laced up his cleats and strapped on a helmet at a young age.

“It probably started preschool, with some flag football, and kindergarten was actually my first year of tackle football in Rose Hill,” said Igo. “Coming over, third grade, into the Derby program, so I’ve played football here ever since than,” Igo added.

Busting off a long run for a touchdown or firing a pass to one of his teammates became a familiar sight for Panthers fans over the years.

This season, Igo started the year on defense, before moving over to quarterback when starter Grant Adler went down with an injury in the Bishop Carroll game.

Igo relished the opportunity, helping lead his Panther squad to a 6A state title.

“That was probably one of the better feelings that I’ve had in life honestly,” said Igo.

Igo isn’t shy when he says his success on the football field comes from the help he’s received from so many people.

“My dad was one of my coaches, he was able to help me a lot and not only in junior football but here in these four years I’ve spent here, Coach Clark, he’s done a great job with not only me,” said Igo.

However, it isn’t just on the gridiron where Igo shows off his athletic prowess, he also shines bright on the baseball diamond as well.

“It’s kind of a game built for failure that you’re not going to succeed every play, you’re not going to get the nice diving play in the hole or whatever, but when you do make it, it feels really good.,” said Igo.

Whether it’s scoring a touchdown or getting the game winning hit, Igo hopes his athletic success doesn’t stop at Derby High School.

“I’m hoping I get another chance at the next level, whether it is baseball or football and have fun and enjoy it,” said Igo.

