Competitive Drive: Kapaun senior, Boleski has one last shot at state title

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The KSHSAA regional tennis competitions begin on Saturday.

For Kapaun senior Reagan Boleski, it’s the beginning of her last shot at winning a state title.

When you watch Boleski play, she is dialed in on the court. Focus and precision with her shots.

“As I got stronger and was able to handle it more, I progressed into a more aggressive mindset on the court,” said Boleski.

This season, Boleski has won 27 of the 28 matches that she has played. She is one of the best players in the state, and can prove that the next two weekends with postseason play.

“She’s not out there to have a tea party and make friends,” said Kathy Schulte, Boleski’s coach at Kapaun. “It kind of seems like, ah, she scares me. Plus she hits the ball a 100 miles per hour so that can be kind of scary too,” she added while chuckling.

Despite her dominance on the court, Boleski has yet to win a state title. The last three seasons she finished behind a teammate that graduated last year, making this season her last shot, but best shot at winning State.

“Sometimes I play better under pressure almost. I know what I’m going into and expect,” said Boleski.

“On any other team Reagan would’ve been the top dog since she was a freshman,” said Schulte. “She’s been number two since she was a freshman, so this has been her year.”

Kapaun will travel to Arkansas City on Saturday for their regional assignment in Class 5A.