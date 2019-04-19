Competitive Drive: Shocker softball standout is swinging her way to the top

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Madison Perrigan or “Butters” is helping lead the Shockers softball team one home run at a time.

“One thing that coach is really adamant about is always keeping your routine, like when you go up to bat just kind of keeping your rhythm,” says the junior catcher.

Perrgian doesn’t just lead in home runs, she leads the conference in total bases, doubles, RBIs and walks.

The Junior recently tapped AAC player of the week after leading the Shockers to their first conference sweep of the season.

But she tries to not become too wrapped up in accolades.

“Like each game is a new game. Each day is opening day.”

Butters got her nickname from a former coach who wanted her to stop shaking when she got into the batters box.

“She’s referring to Butters off ‘South Park’,” says Perrigan.

This year Butters and the team have a goal to get back to the NCAA regional tournament and excel from there.

“You just have to trust the process and that’s one thing coach has put into us too. Like stick with it, like keep trusting it, it’s all going to come, like don’t stress out about it’s all going to come, there’s no reason to.”