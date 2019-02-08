Competitive Drive: There is no ‘off-season’ for Tyler Kahmann

When it comes to sports, Haysville Campus senior Tyler Kahmann hasn’t found many that he can’t succeed at.

“I played basketball all four years, started as a freshman, played baseball all four years started as a freshman, and then football, I started my sophomore year,” said Kahmann.

Pictures over the years show Kahmann’s love for sports, even at a young age.

With having two athletic parents, like his mom Stacy Parks, who played college basketball, it’s not hard to see why Kahmann gravitated towards a wide range of sports.

“We used to play one-on-one too and I could beat him but then he got taller and bigger than me, so, I gave that up,” said Parks.

It’s not just the fact that Kahmann plays a lot of sports, he excels at all of them too.

“Basketball I got second team all-state,” said Kahmman. “I got first team in football and baseball too,” he added.

However, It is his success on the gridiron that’s allowing him to play at the next level.

On Monday, Kahmann will sign his National Letter of Intent to play for Emporia State next fall.

“I’ve always dreamed of playing college football and I feel like Emporia State is a good fit for me, I love all the coaches there,” said Kahmann. “Campus has supported me for four years in every single sport and I can’t thank them enough, all my coaches,” he added.

So what drives Kahmann’s competitive spirit? He says it’s simple.

“I love to win, I hate to lose,” said Kahmann. “I think sports just, it just fits me, like the competitiveness is just who I am, I never really got tired of playing sports,” he added.

Kahmann also shines bright in the classroom.

He is in the top 10-percent his graduating class.