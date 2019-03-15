Competitive Drive: Thunder goalie shares lessons on the ice

Wichita Thunder Goalie Devin Buffalo took a break from minding the net to share some techniques and dreams with KSN’s Kendra Douglas.

Born in Wetaskiwin, Alberta, Buffalo grew up in ice hockey, learning to play at age five and becoming a goalie at age seven. All five of his brothers played hockey, as well, with four of them becoming goalies.

Once a top player on the college level at Dartmouth, and now playing with a new team, and experiencing the professional level, he says being the center of attention can be challenging.

“I think it has a lot of pressure for sure,” Buffalo says. “You have to perform every night.”

Still, he appreciates the opportunity to be on the ice.

“Like you have to pinch yourself, you’re living the dream, your childhood dream, just going to the rink everyday putting in the hours,” he says.

And it is not lost on Buffalo that younger athletes are looking up to him.

“I don’t think there’s a lot of Natives out there that have role models,” he said. “So for me, it was always showing that Native people can do it.”

The Wichita Thunder returns to the ice on Friday in Kansas City.