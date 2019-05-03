Competitive Drive: Trinity Academy swimmer making waves in the water and in the classroom

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Swimming is Ben Patton’s thing. At the mere age of 19, Patton has already collected a total of 12 state championship awards, and he’s toppped his own personal best six times.

“I visualize myself in my races touching the wall with the time that I’m going for.”

His preparation starts long beore the first practice.

“At the beginning of the season, I write down all my goals that I feel that I can achieve, and I post that in my bathroom,” Patton said. “I see that everyday, and those are goals, I feel like I can make and that really motivates me.”

This year, Patton blew away the competition by erasing a 12-year-old record in the prelims and finals in the 200 meter indivdiual medley with a time of 1:46.78 and the 100 meter backstroke with a time of 48.60.

“Well, actually it was kind of the plan,” says Alison Pick, Wichita Swim Club head coach. “The plan really was on that Friday to go out after it, see what happens, give us a good idea of where he was at and if we needed to make adjustments for Saturday, then we would have the opportunity to do that.

And if you ask Patton how it feels to be on top, he’ll simply tell you that he just wants to continue getting better.

“Telling yourself you know you can do it is a big motivator,” Patton said.