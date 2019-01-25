Competitive Drive: Wichita City Council member takes competitive spirit from the gridiron to office

For the past year, Brandon Johnson has served the community as a city councilman for District 1.

Before he was elected to that position, some might recall that he first earned a spot on the gridiron.

“I was the starting running back in 2005 here at Friends, I was here for a number of years playing,” Johnson remembers.

After starring at Wichita Heights and Wichita West High School’s as a quarterback, Johnson could be seen running up and down the field for the Friends University Falcons from 2004 to 2008.

“I made All-Conference honorable mention, but a lot of our success, we had success as a team, so you know I didn’t do anything without my linemen,” said Johnson.

His best season came as a sophomore, rushing for 499 yards and four touchdowns.

Right after his playing days were done, Johnson moved from the field to the sideline, serving as the team’s running back coach for four seasons through 2012.

“For me, I always worked with young people anyways, so it was a way to help mold young men into what they should be, on and off the field, I had very high standards,” said Johnson.

Fast forward to 2019, Johnson says the competitive drive he once displayed on gridiron hasn’t gone away.

“You have to find better ways to channel, but it hasn’t wavered at all,” said Johnson. “I hate to lose. I do everything I can to win. It’s always about the team, so now in this role as a council member, it’s about the city. What can I do to make sure we win as a city.”

Johnson credited a lot of success at Friends to Monty Lewis, who served as Falcons head coach from 2003 to 2016.