Competitive Drive: Wildcat takes football skills to business arena

Hays native Brett Alstatt has always loved playing football.

The Dapper Doughnut owner recalls the days of, “the learning, and then the physical activity and then the teammates and the positives there.”

Alstatt played the sport in college, scoring a touchdown as a tight end for the Kansas State University Wildcats and learning all he could from legendary Coach Bill Snyder, who not only taught his players about football but also about skills that would take them forward in life.

“Coach Snyder, he’s got the 16 goals for success, and you can really roll those out to other walks of life,” Alstatt says.

Going from running into the end zone, to studying the playbook of marketing his own business, Dapper Doughnuts.

For Alstatt, it’s transferring those leadership skills from football into a sweet venture.

“You can relate a lot of sports and football in particular to the business world,” says Alstatt.

After two business degrees from K-State, Alstatt came across the hot mini doughnut concept. He figured Wichita would enjoy the custom created cake style treats with its variety of toppings.

Now, the time that Alstatt once spent in early morning weight lifting is replaced with early morning store prep and business meetings. Grateful for the years of football that prepared him for this career opportunity.

“It’s a playbook,” Alstatt says. “The same thing, just different concepts in it.”