Cougars get past Rose Hill, 6-5

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (NBC World Series) – The No. 10 seed Denver, CO Cougars upset the No. 7 Rose Hill, KS Sluggers 6-5 in the NBC World Series powered by Evergy on Monday night at Hobart-Detter Field.

Chase Hamilton led the Cougars offensively with a 3-for-5 outing with two RBIs and Dante Freeman went 3-for-4 for Rose Hill to go along with two RBIs. Rose Hill’s pitching staff combined for 11 strikeouts and Denver’s Connor Gibson helped the Cougars finish off the job in the final 2.2 innings with three strikeouts and only one hit allowed.

Following a 1-1 tie at the end of the first inning, the Cougars scored five unanswered runs to take a 6-1 lead through the middle of the fifth inning. Rose Hill, however, answered back in the bottom of the fifth inning with two runs off a sacrifice fly and a double by Hunter Gibson from Wichita State.

Freeman’s two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh allowed the Sluggers to cut the deficit to one run, loading the bases in the bottom of the ninth with two outs. Denver, however, forced the strikeout to strand the bases to come up with the win.

The Cougars face the Santa Barbara, CA Foresters on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. at Eck Stadium. The Sluggers will play on Wednesday in Hutchinson, with their opponent and game time to be determined.