Cowley men’s basketball prep for national tournament

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Cowley College men’s basketball team entered the 2020-2021 season with a chance to correct mistakes they made in 2019-2020. The Tigers have done just that with a historic season.

The Tigers lost in the semifinals of the KJCCC last year and were out bid for the national tournament.

“We got a bunch of sophomores back, and that’s major in junior college, and they were not going to let a lose,” said head coach Tommy Desalme.

Cowley started their season one and three but would win twelve straight games, finish the regular including their first conference tournament title in 64 years and now with a 21-4 overall record.

“Its been a long season, but a really good one,” Arkansas City native and Cowley’s guard Cevin Clark said.

The Tigers have also been a scoring machine this season. They are second in the country in scoring averaging 108 points per game. They have scored 100 points or more 19 times this season.

The Tigers get a bye game before playing in the second round of the tournament on Tuesda, April 20 in Hutchinson.