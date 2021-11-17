Cowley pins Friends in home-opening wrestling dual

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (Cowley County Community College Athletics) — The Cowley County Tigers held their home-opener against the Friends University Falcons, who are in their inaugural wrestling season, Tuesday.

The Tigers were able to pin four Friends University Falcons, coming out on top for a 46-3 win. Since the start of their wrestling program, Cowley has won every (seven) home dual.

“The hometown crowd treats us right,” Cowley Head Coach Beau Vest said. “Every time we step on the home mat we want to put our best effort out there. This is a good start to our home dual season.”

The four pins for Cowley County came from Austin Kincaid at 133 pounds, Trenton Grant at 141 pounds, Brandon Kidd at 149 pounds, and Dean Setticase at 285 pounds.

Vest said he was especially impressed with the performance of Kidd, who transferred to Cowley from NJCAA powerhouse Rochester Community College. He is currently ranked sixth nationally.

“Brandon has been a great addition to our program,” Vest said. “When he goes out there, you can tell he wants to grab a hold of somebody.”

Sophomore Montez Robinson also wrestled well as he moved up from 157 pounds to 165 pounds to defeat Friends’ Treyton Rusher 16-3.

“Montez bumped up to 165 against a strong kid and showed us he is buying into the system of putting more points on the board,” Vest said. “He has a lot of talent and ability and we look forward to seeing how far he can take us.”

Another exciting win came at 197 pounds as Austin Peri scored two points in the final seconds of his match against Ryan Murphy to win 3-1.

“We had a lot of bonus point wins and guys that were scoring late in the match,” Vest said.

The Tigers will now prepare to compete at the Lindenwood Open Saturday in St. Louis, Missouri, before taking part in a dual at Midland University on Monday. Vest spent seven years as the head coach at Midland before coming to Cowley.

“I am looking forward to going back to Midland and showing them what we have built here at Cowley,” Vest said. “Also, the Lindenwood Open will be a huge tournament that will let us see where we are at as a team.”

Results:

*125 pounds – Angel Avila (CC) defeated Gabe Eades (Friends) 6-1.

*133 pounds – Austin Kincaid (CC) won by pin over Jacob Rymer (Friends).

*141 pounds – Trenton Grant (CC) won by pin over Germany Washington (Friends).

*149 pounds – Brandon Kidd (CC) won by pin over Camden Aldrich (Friends).

*157 pounds – Alex Rodriguez (CC) won by forfeit.

*165 pounds – Montez Robinson (CC) defeated Treyton Rusher (Friends) 16-3.

*174 pounds – Bamba Sinay (CC) lost a 4-3 overtime decision to Brandon Barrager (Friends).

*184 pounds – Ryan Locke (CC) won by forfeit.

*197 pounds – Austin Peri (CC) defeated Ryan Murphy (Friends) 3-1.

*285 pounds – Dean Setticase won by pin over Gabe Bowers (Friends).