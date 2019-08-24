Crusaders rebuild on the fly heading into the 2019 season

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The youth movement is in full effect for the Kapaun Mt. Carmel Crusaders.

After a seven win season in 2018, head coach Dan Adelhardt’s team comes into this year having lost 23 seniors from that team.

“We have 10 seniors, five returning starters, so, on September 6th we are going to have about 15 kids who have never started a varsity football game in their life, so, to put things in perspective,” said Adelhardt.

Looking ahead, Adelhardt knows his man under center with be senior Jairus Kennedy.

However, with so many other players stepping into new roles, the Crusaders say they will be a hungry when they step on the field to start the new season.

“Everybody has a chance to play this year at the varsity level, so we are all pretty hungry as you said to have some opportunity on that field,” said Kennedy.

Kapaun will match up with Wichita Southeast on September 6.

