Cyclones win on walk-off against Hattiesburg

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (NBC World Series) – Ryan Sullivan’s bottom of the 10th walk-off single lifted the Colorado Cyclones to a 5-4 victory over the Hattiesburg, MS Black Sox in the first round of the NBC World Series powered by Evergy on Monday afternoon at Hobart-Detter Field.

Sullivan led the Cyclones’ offense with a 3-for-5 day at the plate, with JT Hall also coming up with three hits in five at-bats for the Black Sox. Colorado starting pitcher Justin Kleinsorge struck out four batters in five innings of work while Hattiesburg starter Clyde Kendrick came up with six strikeouts in 5.2 innings on the mound.

The Black Sox struck first in the top of the first inning, scoring three runs off a Pablo Lanzarote home run. Two fielder’s choices allowed the Cyclones to make it 3-2 through seven innings before a sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth inning allowed the Black Sox to extend their lead to two runs.

A bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the ninth inning and a balk allowed the Cyclones to tie the game at 4-4 and force extra innings, with Sullivan coming up with the game-winning hit in the bottom of the 10th.

The Cyclones face the Cheney Diamond Dawgs on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Eck Stadium in Wichita. The Black Sox will play on Wednesday at Eck Stadium, with their opponent and game time is still to be determined.