Daddy’s caddy: Daughter joins dad inside the ropes at the Wichita Open for Father’s Day tournament

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Life on the road as a professional golfer, often means sacrificing time with family.

“It’s just good to spend time with him, because he’s not home at times,” said Isabelle Gutschewski, who made her caddying debut at the Wichita Open for her father, Scott.

It made Father’s Day even more special for the Korn Ferry Tour golfer, who made the decision to bring one of his kids along with him to caddy each year at the Wichita tournament at Crestview Country Club in order to ‘have some positive things come out of it.’

“I haven’t played well in Wichita, so I might as well have a good time with the kids,” said Scott. “It’s fun to have them out on the road and let them see different things and just have fun.”

Lugging around a golf bag in hundred degree heat was worth it for Isabelle, who enjoyed spending quality time with ‘the best dad ever.’

“He’s just really positive all the time,” said an emotional Isabelle. “I just don’t know how he does it.”

While she may not be calculating yardage and giving hole descriptions, her presence alone is invaluable.

“She keeps me in a good state frame of mind,” said Scott.

Isabelle managed to give her dad some luck throughout the tournament, as he made the cut to play into a Father’s Day to remember.