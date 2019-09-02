Davontae Harris catches on with Broncos, after being cut by Bengals Saturday

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita South alum Davontae Harris has found a new home.

After being waived by the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, Harris announced on Twitter Sunday that he was heading to Denver, with the intention that the Broncos would be adding him to their 53-man roster.

Harris starred for the Titans and at Illinois State, before being drafted by the Bengals in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

In his lone season in Cincinnati, Harris would play in three games, notching one tackle.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories