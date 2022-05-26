WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The 2022 Kansas baseball and softball state tournaments are underway. Here are the scores for each classification in the state.

6A SOFTBALL GAMES COVERED and SCORES:

Gardner Edgerton – 1
vs. Derby – 11

Shawnee Mission North – 0
Wichita Northwest – 1

5A BASEBALL GAMES COVERED and SCORES:

Topeka-Seaman – 9
vs Overland Park-St. Thomas Aquinas – 10

Overland Park-Blue Valley Southwest – 10
vs De Soto – 0

Bishop Carroll – 2
vs Tecumseh-Shawnee Heights – 0

Goddard-Eisenhower – 5
vs Valley Center – 6

4A BASEBALL GAMES COVERED and SCORES:

McPherson – 7
vs. El Dorado – 3

Iola – 3
vs. Ottawa – 5

Tonganoxie – 10
vs. Abilene – 5

Clay Center Community/Wakefield – 0
vs. Paola – 5

4A SOFTBALL GAMES COVERED and SCORES:

Clearwater – 7
vs. Clay Center Community/Wakefield – 6

Eudora – 9
vs. Ottawa – 2

Andale/Garden Plain – 0
vs. Shawnee Mission-Bishop Meige – 9

Wamego – 8
vs. St. George-Rock Creek – 3

3A BASEBALL GAMES COVERED and SCORES:

Wichita Collegiate – 7
vs. Goodland – 1

Girard – 8
vs. Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marian/LaCrosse – 2

Bishop Ward – 9
vs. Halstead – 0

Columbus – 5
vs. Sabetha – 4

3A SOFTBALL GAMES COVERED and SCORES:

Hoisington – 1
vs. Santa Fe Trail – 4

Kingman/Norwich – 3
vs. Frontenac – 7

Scott Community – 1
vs. LaCygne-Prairie View – 10

Council Grove – 0
Rossville – 10

2-1A BASEBALL GAMES COVERED and SCORES:

Colony-Crest – 5
vs. Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan – 3

Elkhart – 7
vs. Little River – 5

Eskridge-Mission Valley – 10
vs. Whitewater-Remington – 0

Valley Falls – 4
vs. Howard-West Elk – 1

2-1A SOFTBALL GAMES COVERED and SCORES:

Brookville-Ell-Saline – 5
vs. Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan – 2

Spearville – 0
vs. Eskridge-Mission Valley – 9

Troy – 7
vs. Belle Plaine – 0

Leon-Bluestem – 5
vs. Richmond-Central Heights – 12