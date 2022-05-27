WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The 2022 Kansas baseball and softball state tournaments are underway. Here are the scores for each classification in the state. Tune in to highlights during KSN Sports at 6 and 10.

6A SOFTBALL GAMES COVERED and SCORES:

Topeka-Washburn – 2

vs. Derby – 0

Wichita Northwest – 10

Topeka – 0

6A Championship game: Topeka-Washburn 1, Topeka 2

6A Third-place game: Derby 6, Wichita Northwest 3

5A BASEBALL GAMES COVERED and SCORES:

St. Thomas Aquinas – 2

Blue Valley Southwest – 12

Bishop Carroll – 4

Valley Center – 3

5A Championship game: Blue Vally Southwest 5, Bishop Carroll 2

5A Third-place game: St. Thomas Aquinas 13, Valley Center 3

5A SOFTBALL GAMES COVERED and SCORES:

Bishop Carroll – 1

Eisenhower – 2

Valley Center – 5

Spring Hill – 2

Basehor-Linwood – 4

Topeka-Seaman – 3

Newton – 3

Blue Valley Southwest – 0

4A BASEBALL GAMES COVERED and SCORES:

McPherson – 6

Ottawa – 1

Tonganoxie – 7

Paola – 5

4A Championship game: McPherson 5, Tonganoxie 2

4A Third-place game: Ottawa 0, Paola 6

4A SOFTBALL GAMES COVERED and SCORES:

Wamego – 5

Shawnee Mission-Bishop Miege – 6

Clearwater – 0

Eudora – 6

4A Championship game: Shawnee Mission-Bishop Miege 2, Eudora 4

4A Third-place game: Wamego 6, Clearwater 1

3A BASEBALL GAMES COVERED and SCORES:

Wichita Collegiate – 7

Girard – 2

Bishop Ward – 3

Columbus – 9

3A Championship game: Wichita Collegiate 10, Columbus 3

3A Third-place game: Girard 6, Bishop Ward 7

3A SOFTBALL GAMES COVERED and SCORES:

Santa Fe Trail – 0

Frontenac – 10

LaCygne-Prairie View – 4

Rossville – 3

3A Championship game: Frontenac 7, LyCygne-Prairie View 1

3A Third-place game: Santa Fe Trail 2, Rossville 1

2-1A BASEBALL GAMES COVERED and SCORES:

Colony-Crest – 8

Little River – 10

Eskridge-Mission Valley – 14

Valley Falls – 4

2-1A Championship game: Little River 5, Eskridge-Mission Valley 4

2-1A Third-place game: Colony-Crest 6, Valley Falls 16

2-1A SOFTBALL GAMES COVERED and SCORES:

Brookville-Ell-Saline – 1

Eskridge-Mission Valley – 5

Troy – 3

Richmond-Central Heights – 2

2-1A Championship game: Eskridge-Mission Valley 6, Troy 4

2-1A Third-place game: Brookville-Ell-Saline 1, Richmond-Central Heights 11