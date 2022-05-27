WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The 2022 Kansas baseball and softball state tournaments are underway. Here are the scores for each classification in the state. Tune in to highlights during KSN Sports at 6 and 10.
6A SOFTBALL GAMES COVERED and SCORES:
Topeka-Washburn – 2
vs. Derby – 0
Wichita Northwest – 10
Topeka – 0
6A Championship game: Topeka-Washburn 1, Topeka 2
6A Third-place game: Derby 6, Wichita Northwest 3
5A BASEBALL GAMES COVERED and SCORES:
St. Thomas Aquinas – 2
Blue Valley Southwest – 12
Bishop Carroll – 4
Valley Center – 3
5A Championship game: Blue Vally Southwest 5, Bishop Carroll 2
5A Third-place game: St. Thomas Aquinas 13, Valley Center 3
5A SOFTBALL GAMES COVERED and SCORES:
Bishop Carroll – 1
Eisenhower – 2
Valley Center – 5
Spring Hill – 2
Basehor-Linwood – 4
Topeka-Seaman – 3
Newton – 3
Blue Valley Southwest – 0
4A BASEBALL GAMES COVERED and SCORES:
McPherson – 6
Ottawa – 1
Tonganoxie – 7
Paola – 5
4A Championship game: McPherson 5, Tonganoxie 2
4A Third-place game: Ottawa 0, Paola 6
4A SOFTBALL GAMES COVERED and SCORES:
Wamego – 5
Shawnee Mission-Bishop Miege – 6
Clearwater – 0
Eudora – 6
4A Championship game: Shawnee Mission-Bishop Miege 2, Eudora 4
4A Third-place game: Wamego 6, Clearwater 1
3A BASEBALL GAMES COVERED and SCORES:
Wichita Collegiate – 7
Girard – 2
Bishop Ward – 3
Columbus – 9
3A Championship game: Wichita Collegiate 10, Columbus 3
3A Third-place game: Girard 6, Bishop Ward 7
3A SOFTBALL GAMES COVERED and SCORES:
Santa Fe Trail – 0
Frontenac – 10
LaCygne-Prairie View – 4
Rossville – 3
3A Championship game: Frontenac 7, LyCygne-Prairie View 1
3A Third-place game: Santa Fe Trail 2, Rossville 1
2-1A BASEBALL GAMES COVERED and SCORES:
Colony-Crest – 8
Little River – 10
Eskridge-Mission Valley – 14
Valley Falls – 4
2-1A Championship game: Little River 5, Eskridge-Mission Valley 4
2-1A Third-place game: Colony-Crest 6, Valley Falls 16
2-1A SOFTBALL GAMES COVERED and SCORES:
Brookville-Ell-Saline – 1
Eskridge-Mission Valley – 5
Troy – 3
Richmond-Central Heights – 2
2-1A Championship game: Eskridge-Mission Valley 6, Troy 4
2-1A Third-place game: Brookville-Ell-Saline 1, Richmond-Central Heights 11