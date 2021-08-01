Dee Garland leads Kansas United Youth to a successful year

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita native Dee Garland dreamed about becoming a basketball coach.

“The reason I started with a younger group is that you can have an imprint on them, mold them,” said Garland.

“At a young age, they focus and listen more, and then, they obtain that information and build on it,” Garland said.

The success of the team has been in the works for over the past four years. Garland has taught half of his team since they were five years old.

“It was me pushing them, giving them information ahead of their time,” Garland said.

Both teams this season have had a lot of success this year with a combined season record of 152-20.

“My style of coaching is tough, really tough,” said Garland. “I’m really in your face and will challenge you mentally and physically, but I also want to see you win.”

Lei Tent, a basketball player’s father, appreciates Garland’s style of coaching.

“I like it. That’s why I wanted my son to play on this team. He was too nice and not aggressive. He has learned so much,” explained the Tent.

Kansas United is divided by age group, and Garland is the head coach for the third and fourth grades.

During the spring session, the fourth-grade team won the AAU national tournament placing a buzz around town.

“We were the first to do it in Kansas,” said Deaven Carr-Hooper, fourth-grade team member.

“It’s just a game. You got to have fun with it, but if you don’t have a set goal, then it’s like, why are you playing?” explained coach Garland.

