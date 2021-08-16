Defending champs, Derby, searching for opponent for Week-1

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Derby Panthers kicked off their 2021 season with their first football practice on Monday. They are coming off winning their third straight KSHSAA 6A state title in 2020.

Football practice started on Monday across Kansas. The Panthers took the field, but might have an extra week of practice because, as of now, they don’t have an opponent scheduled for the first week of the season.

Derby had a two year contract with a team from Oklahoma, that team backed out, leaving the Panthers with an opening to start the season.

“We’ve covered eight states, talked to 32 different teams and can’t find that opponent that will commit to playing us,” said Brandon Clark, Derby’s head coach.

“We think there’s people dropping off right now with what’s going on. People can’t cross the border and stuff like that. We’re still highly hopeful we get a week one, we just don’t know who we’re playing yet, who we can game plan against yet.”

The Panthers are scheduled to host Newton on September 10.