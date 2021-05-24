Derby baseball preps for return to State

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Derby High School baseball team has won 10 of their last 11 games and is back in the state tournament later this week in Fort Scott.

The Panthers defeated Campus 8-4 and East 13-0 in regional play to punch their ticket to State.

“Our pitching has been phenomenal. We have a team era of like 1.40, said Todd Olmstead, Panthers head coach. “I can look back to 2013, and we’ve never had an era from then under two. My hitters caught fire and started doing their part. The five to four games turned into twelve to five.

Derby is a three seed in the 6A tournament and will play the six seed Overland Park-Blue Valley West on Thursday at 1:15p.m.

