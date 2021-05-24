Derby baseball preps for return to State

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Derby High School baseball team has won 10 of their last 11 games and is back in the state tournament later this week in Fort Scott.

The Panthers defeated Campus 8-4 and East 13-0 in regional play to punch their ticket to State.

“Our pitching has been phenomenal. We have a team era of like 1.40, said Todd Olmstead, Panthers head coach. “I can look back to 2013, and we’ve never had an era from then under two. My hitters caught fire and started doing their part. The five to four games turned into twelve to five.

Derby is a three seed in the 6A tournament and will play the six seed Overland Park-Blue Valley West on Thursday at 1:15p.m.

To view the 6A bracket, click here.

The latest news straight to your Inbox: Click here to sign up for the KSN Daily News Digest

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories