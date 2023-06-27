WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Football season still feels miles away, but it looks like Derby is still in good shape.

Da’Saahn Brame, a tight end for Derby in the class of 2025, was ranked the No. 205 player in the nation according to Rivals, a recruiting service that covers high school football players.

Rivals periodically updates its list of the top players in the country, called the Rivals250, and Brame was a new addition to the list.

Brame has received offers from several premier college football brands, such as the Univeristy of Kansas, Kansas State University, Oklahoma, Arkansas and others.

While he didn’t record a single reception at Derby last season, Brame is still getting the attention of a lot of college coaches. He’s taken three visits to Kansas State already, who brought in four-star quarterback Avery Johnson of Maize at the end of last season.

His lack of production in the receiving game is likely due to the fact the Panthers’ offense primarily ran through former running back Dylan Edwards, who is now in Boulder, Colorado, playing for NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

Rivals also ranks Brame as the No. 7 tight end in the country in the class of 2025.