Derby Lightning 12U softball team slides into national ranks

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – Playing for the Derby Lightning softball team can be exciting, and it helps when you are also the number one team in the nation for your age division.

“It’s just fun hanging out with all your friends when you play,” said pitcher Addison Mackey.

After wrapping up a 7-0 weekend in Kansas City back in May, the Lightning squad electrified the nation by being posted at the top.

“It was pretty exciting to see that while we were playing,” said Head Coach Shawn Kuntz. “It gave us some more energy, as well.”

Now, the 12 year old’s want more. They’re sliding into bigger competition by going head to head against more advanced softball teams, including teams two years older than them.

“We’re kind of a smaller team and those girls are really big, but we know we got to play scrappy and come back,” says shortstop Avery Kelley.

Kuntz sees it as putting the team on the map.

“We wanted to represent the Derby area, the south Wichita area and we went to, the level we went to,” Kuntz said. “Now, we’re taking Kansas kids and we’re trying to represent Kansas nationally.”

