Derby opens new Panther Stadium with huge football ceremony

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Derby Panthers have some new digs this season, in the form of a new home. The Panthers opened a brand new Panther Stadium Thursday night in front of the community.

The varsity team all the way down to second grade football players took the field for a variety of football activities to go along with a ribbon cutting ceremony to open their new facility.

“It’s awesome. It’s when everybody gets together, the community can come out,” said Brandon Clark, the Panthers head coach. “As a second grader to come out and scrimmage and be able to stretch with the varsity crew and watch them and say in 10 years I’m going to be here doing what they’re doing is pretty special.”