Derby Panther signs to play football for the Huskers

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Derby Panthers had one signer Wednesday.

Alex Conn signed his National Letter of Intent to play for the University of Nebraska. The Panthers finished the season winning the 6A State Title 63-26 over Olathe North.

Conn is looking forward to joining a team that is looking to grow.

“Rome wasn’t built in a day,” says Conn. “I don’t expect coach Frost to come in and make this team the best team that he’s ever coached ya know? I don’t expect him to make them a national championship team, it’s going to take time, and I see that. I see what he’s trying to do with the program. I see that he’s trying to fix some things, get some wrongs righted and things like that and I love what he’s doing with it so far.”