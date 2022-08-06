DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — Four-star running back Dylan Edwards of Derby High School has committed to play football at Notre Dame, he announced on Saturday.

“This is where I want to be,” Edwards told 247Sports. “For the next three or four years I will be committing to the University of Notre Dame. Go Irish.”

Edwards initially committed to Kansas State on June, but decommitted on July 29 after a visit to Notre Dame. He is listed as the No. 10 all-purpose back nationally and No. 3 prospect in Kansas in the 2023 class, according to Rivals.

Edwards is an Under Armour All-American running back and was selected as the Gatorade Player of the Year in 2021 after accounting for 3,214 all-purpose yards and 40 touchdowns.