Derby sprinter builds legacy into senior season

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – Derby senior sprinter Aneesa Abdul-Hammed is on a mission this spring in her final season of high school track and field. She wants to be a state champion and break her school’s record in the 400 meters.

Abdul-Hammed has found success on the track her whole high school career. She’s qualified and medaled at the state meet in multiple events dating back to her freshman year. As a senior, she competes in the 100, 200, and 400-meter runs and will likely be on a relay team.

During her sophomore season, she came close to breaking the Derby High School 400 meter record, she missed it by three-tenths of a second. A record she wants her name on before this season is up.

The pandemic prevented Abdul-Hammed from competing last season as a junior. There was no high school track season, for the senior, it’s now or never.

Cedric Shell is the head coach of Derby High School track and field team

“It just feels like I have something to prove if that makes sense? Because I didn’t get that season last year so I feel like I need to overcompensate for what I didn’t get to do,” said Abdul-Hammed.

Derby has a new coach this season with Cedric Shell. He may be in his first spring coaching this team, but he knows how talented Abdul-Hammed is.

“It’s natural. She’s a natural runner. I told her when she’s done racing you can’t even tell she just ran a race,” said Shell. “I told her I want her to empty that tank for one time. I want you to cross that finish line, and someone has to carry you back to the bus.”

Abdul-Hammed will run track at Missouri Western, a NCAA Division II program in the fall.