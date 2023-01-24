WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Derby girl’s basketball player was awarded an invite from the nation’s best All-American games on Tuesday.

Addy Brown, an Iowa State signee, was named to the McDonald’s All-American roster, which was announced on Jan. 24.

Brown is ranked by ESPN as the No. 31 recruit in the country for the 2023 class. The four-star prospect chose Iowa State over Oklahoma State, Texas, K-State and others.

Basketball runs in the family for the Browns. Addy’s sister, Kennedy, was also named a McDonald’s All-American in 2019 before she embarked to Durham, North Carolina, to play for Duke.

The game will tip off at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, in Houston, Texas.