WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After flipping his commitment from Kansas State to Notre Dame, and then decommitting from Notre Dame last week, 4-star Derby running back Dylan Edwards has a new home.

The All-State running back from Derby is headed to Boulder to play at Colorado under NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. He made the announcement on his Twitter page Saturday.

Edwards is rated a 5.9 4-star recruit in the 2023 class, the number-one player in the state of Kansas, and No. 133 in the entire nation, according to Rivals.

He’s also one of the fastest players in the nation, reportedly recording a 4.3 40-yard dash time.

As a senior, Edwards rushed for 1,764 yards and recorded 33 touchdowns. He helped lead Derby to the sub-state round of the Kansas playoffs, where they lost to Manhattan.

Edwards originally committed to Kansas State on June 23, but after receiving an offer to Notre Dame and taking an official visit to South Bend, he flipped his commitment to the Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame lost Edwards’ commitment on Dec. 8, and he announced his commitment to Colorado on Saturday.