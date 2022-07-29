DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — 4-Star running back Dylan Edwards of Derby High School has decommitted from Kansas State. He posted the announcement on Twitter on Friday evening.

“At this moment I’d like to thank the whole Kansas State staff and fan base for this amazing opportunity to become a Wildcat,” Edwards wrote. “After recent thoughts and talks with my family, I’d like to decommit and take a step back, and reopen my recruitment.

“Kansas State will always have a special place in my heart, but you get this opportunity one time, and with God’s grace I’ll pick what is fully best for me,” Edwards continued.

The announcement comes shortly after Edwards took an official visit to Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish offered Edwards on July 27, according to 247Sports.

Edwards is an Under Armour All-American running back and was selected as the Gatorade Player of the Year in 2021 after accounting for 3,214 all-purpose yards and 40 touchdowns.