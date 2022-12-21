WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It’s officially official: Dylan Edwards is headed to Colorado to play for Deion Sanders.

The four-star running back from Derby signed his National Letter of Intent (NLI) to play football at the University of Colorado in Boulder.

Edwards’ recruitment has had some twists and turns. He initially committed to Kansas State University on June 17 but de-committed after receiving an offer to Notre Dame following an official visit.

He committed to Notre Dame shortly after.

Earlier this month, Edwards announced an offer from Colorado and newly-hired head coach and NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. He de-committed from the Irish on Dec. 8 and announced his final pledge to Colorado two days later on Dec. 10.

Edwards is rated a 5.9 4-star recruit in the 2023 class, the number one player in the state of Kansas, and No. 133 in the entire nation, according to Rivals.

As a senior, he rushed for 1,764 yards and found the end zone 33 times. He helped lead Derby to the sub-state round of the Kansas playoffs, where they lost to Manhattan.

Edwards will be enrolling early in Boulder to go through spring practice with the team. Colorado’s recruiting class is ranked 50th in the nation, according to Rivals.