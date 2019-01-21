Desert Storm buddies reunite for Chiefs game Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (CNN) - The Kansas City Chiefs will be home Sunday for their AFC Championship scrum against the New England Patriots.

And among the fans who will be at Arrowhead Stadium will be four men who served together in Desert Storm.

In fact, it's the first time they'll all be together in 27 years.

"In my life, I'm about to turn 49, yeah, I'm about to turn 49 years old," said Dan Gilbert. "They've never won the Super Bowl."

Not only is Gilbert excited about the Chiefs coming this far, but he also gets to spend the weekend with his three friends from Desert Storm -- thanks to his wife.

"She kind of went behind my back and was talking to my old military buddies, and put it together, and got their wives and everybody on board, to make us all get together and go to the game," said Gilbert.

He says it means a lot to him that his friends came to support his team.

"This is not really their team," said Gilbert. "The Chiefs are not their team. So for them to make the journey to go to the Chiefs game, is pretty special."

"We're all Chiefs fans Sunday!"