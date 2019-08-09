Diamond Dawgs, Cannons advance to NBC World Series ‘Final Four’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – There will be some local flavor in the ‘Final Four’ of the 85th NBC World Series.

The Kansas Cannons, out of Augusta, took on the Lonestar Baseball Club during the first game of the day.

A two-run single by Kyle Gaurra in the bottom of the third inning helped the Cannons erase a two run deficit, as part of a three run inning.

Both teams would go scoreless until the eighth inning, when the Cannons got an RBI double by Jordan Knox, he’d reach third on the play. The Cannons would add three runs in all to get the 6-2 win.

The Cannons will take on the Cheney Diamond Dawgs, after they were able to get past the Derby Twins, 4-2, Thursday night.

Both Cheney and Derby would trade runs over the first two innings. It would be tied at two going into the top of the tenth, when the Diamond Dawgs would pull away.

A two-run single by Scott Hastings would help Cheney punch their ticket to the final four.

The Cannons and Diamond Dawgs will square off on the diamond at 7 p.m.